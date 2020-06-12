Hafeez’s doctor dies from virus

LAHORE: Veteran cricketer Muhammad Hafeez’s doctor succumbed to Coronavirus here on Thursday. Dr. Tanveer fell victim of Coronavirus few days ago who was admitted to hospital in Sargodha but could not survive.

Taking to Twitter, Muhammad Hafeez said:” So sad really, He was my childhood doctor in Sargodha & indeed was a Kind & Great man. Condolences to his family, May Almighty Allah bless him jannah Aameen.”.