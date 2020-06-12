close
Fri Jun 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2020

Hafeez’s doctor dies from virus

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2020

LAHORE: Veteran cricketer Muhammad Hafeez’s doctor succumbed to Coronavirus here on Thursday. Dr. Tanveer fell victim of Coronavirus few days ago who was admitted to hospital in Sargodha but could not survive.

Taking to Twitter, Muhammad Hafeez said:” So sad really, He was my childhood doctor in Sargodha & indeed was a Kind & Great man. Condolences to his family, May Almighty Allah bless him jannah Aameen.”.

Latest News

More From Sports