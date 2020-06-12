Misbah, Younis aim to put on road to victory

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan have been at the forefront of some of Pakistan’s most historic and memorable Test matches since the former took over the Pakistan men’s national team’s captaincy in 2010 during one of their most difficult periods.The duo now reunites for the much-awaited and anticipated tour of England in August-September as they aim to put the side back on road to victory.