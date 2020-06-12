National rope skipping course from 27th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The 2-day online National Rope Skipping Coaching Course under the auspices of Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation will start from June 27.President, International Rope Skipping Federation Harpal Singh Flora will inaugurate the 2-day course. President of Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation Maqbool Arain said that the preparations for the coaching course are in full swing.