Fri Jun 12, 2020
June 12, 2020

National rope skipping course from 27th

Sports

LAHORE: The 2-day online National Rope Skipping Coaching Course under the auspices of Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation will start from June 27.President, International Rope Skipping Federation Harpal Singh Flora will inaugurate the 2-day course. President of Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation Maqbool Arain said that the preparations for the coaching course are in full swing.

