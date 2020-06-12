Asian netball body’s online meeting on 17thBy

LAHORE: The online Annual General Council meeting of Asian Netball Federation will be held on June 17.President Asian Netball Federation Datin Narumon will preside over the meeting. President Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arain informed on Thursday that Asian Indoor Games, Asian Netball Championship, World Netball Championship qualifying round and others various issues regarding netball will be discussed in the meeting. The Asian Indoor Games will be played during June 2021 at Thailand and Pakistan will take part in the event.