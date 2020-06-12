close
Fri Jun 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2020

Asian netball body’s online meeting on 17thBy

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2020

LAHORE: The online Annual General Council meeting of Asian Netball Federation will be held on June 17.President Asian Netball Federation Datin Narumon will preside over the meeting. President Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arain informed on Thursday that Asian Indoor Games, Asian Netball Championship, World Netball Championship qualifying round and others various issues regarding netball will be discussed in the meeting. The Asian Indoor Games will be played during June 2021 at Thailand and Pakistan will take part in the event.

Latest News

More From Sports