India calls off SL cricket tour due to virus

COLOMBO: India has formally called off the limited-overs cricket series in Sri Lanka because of the coronavirus, officials in Colombo said Thursday. They were due to play three one-day internationals and three T20 matches starting this month, but the fixture has been in doubt because of the virus.

"The cricket series... will not be feasible," Sri Lanka’s cricket board said. It quoted its Indian counterpart saying that they will have to seek advice from their government and health authorities before taking any decision to resume cricket.