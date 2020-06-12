Spurs star Alli given one-game ban over virus joke

LONDON: Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has been given a one-match ban by the Football Association after joking about the coronavirus in a social media video and will miss his side’s first Premier League match after the restart.

In the weeks before the virus took hold across the world, Alli posted a Snapchat clip in which he made fun of an Asian man in an airport departure lounge in February. The England international was shown wearing a face mask and the video had the title: "Corona whattt, please listen with volume".

The video cut to an unsuspecting man of Asian appearance before panning to a bottle of antiseptic hand wash, underneath which appeared the caption: "This virus gunna have to be quicker than that to catch me".