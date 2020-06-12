Surrey pay tributes to former Pak cricketers

LAHORE: English county club Surrey has paid tribute to former Pakistani legends who represented the club in the past. Surrey posted the wallpapers of four former cricketers, Azhar Mahmood, Waqar Younis, Intikhab Alam, and Saqlian Mushtaq. “Wallpaper Wednesday, this week we’re focusing on our own Pakistan legends,” the club tweeted.

According to the club, Alam was one of the best overseas players. Younis was associated with Surrey for just four years. The 1991 season is the best for him, as he picked up 113 first-class wickets in just 18 appearances to claim the PCA Player of the Year award. Saqlain played for the club between 1997 and 2008. He picked 538 wickets for them and many Surrey greats have selected him in their Surrey’s Greatest XI as part of their 175th-year celebrations.

Azhar represented Surrey on many occasions between 2002 and 2016. He is one of the greatest T20 players in Surrey’s history. Yasir Arafat, Shoaib Akhtar, Wahab Riaz, and Abdul Razzaq have also represented Surrey.