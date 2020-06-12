Sony announces first major studio film release of the summer

Sony Pictures has announced the first major studio film release of the summer, as cinemas begin to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown.

The Broken Hearts Gallery, a romantic comedy with singer Selena Gomez serving as executive producer, will be released in the US on July 10 in theatres only, Sony said. No UK release date was given. That is a week ahead of Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated blockbuster Tenet, which remains listed for July 17.

UK cinemas are expected to be allowed to reopen their doors next month as the country gradually emerges from lockdown. AMC Theatres, the world’s largest theatre chain, said on Tuesday “almost all” of its locations in the US and UK will reopen in July.

Politicians in California, home to Hollywood, have given cinemas the green light to reopen from June 12, as long as strict social distancing measures are enforced for the first two weeks. The state is reportedly limiting theatre capacity to 25 per cent. The Broken Hearts Gallery is the directorial debut of Natalie Krinsky, who also wrote the film. It tells the story of Lucy, a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who saves a souvenir from every relationship she has ever been in.

The film stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill and Bernadette Peters. Gomez said in a statement: “Hearing from more female writers and directors is very much needed. Natalie is a wonderful talent and I am happy to be a part of her debut film.

“I understand people’s concerns regarding returning to activities we all loved prior to Covid-19. I hope everyone will listen to scientists’ recommendations and consider others’ health and safety while enjoying the movie theatre experience.”

The coronavirus pandemic threw the film industry into chaos, delaying major releases including James Bond flick No Time To Die, Disney’s live-action remake Mulan and Top Gun: Maverick.