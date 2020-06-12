Open spaces

Parks are places where one finds peace of mind. We are going through a pandemic situation in which people are avoiding coming out of their homes unnecessarily.

After getting sick and tired at home, parks are places where people can relax in the fresh air. Unfortunately, parks remain closed all the time. When bazaars, shopping malls and other commercial areas are functioning following SOPs, why are parks still closed?

In the present circumstance, people should be encouraged to visit parks to keep their mental and physical health in order. In many countries, people are getting benefits from this great natural source of health. Keeping the benefits and needs of the parks in view, the government should open all the parks. SOPs should be implemented and every single visitor must follow those SOPs strictly.

Muhammad Ishaq

Rawalpindi