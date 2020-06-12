Luton Council seeks emergency funding

LUTON: Politicians from the House of Commons and House of Lords recently urged the government not to renege on its promise of “standing behind councils and giving them the funding they need”, according to a press release by Luton Council.

Last week, Liberal Democrat’s Lord Qurban Hussain and Luton’s Labour MPs — Rachel Hopkins and Sarah Owen — called on the government to come to the aid of Luton which, as a result of the impact of Covid-19 on London Luton Airport and its other commercial income, suffered a financial hit. The council is facing a shortfall of £49 million in its finances and without crisis funding from the government it will be forced to make drastic cuts to services in an emergency budget in July, which will impact residents across the town.

The council is placed in a difficult situation since Luton has already been identified as the country’s second most vulnerable town to the financial impact of coronavirus. Approximately 40 per cent of employment relies on a fully functioning airport and across the town there are tangible fears for future livelihoods.

Lord Qurban in a stark speech to the House of Lords highlighted the irony that the council was currently struggling to get the support it desperately needed, saying the airport provided £116m from passenger duty alone to the Treasury last year. He said the catastrophic impact at the airport and the short-term forecasts gave no cause for optimism of a swift recovery. The statement added that local MPs Rachel Hopkins and Sarah Owen despatched a joint letter to Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, reminding him that Luton’s current plight was exceptional due to the strategic investments made at the airport, consistent with the government’s own policies for the expansion of aviation sector.

They also pointed out that both the local government association and the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy had said the lost revenue from commercial streams should be considered within the government’s Covid support packages.

The MPs also emphasised that Luton had already been hit hard by the lockdown with key employers Easyjet and Vauxhall facing severe financial constraints. Lord McKenzie also gave his support to the voices of the town’s leaders.

Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of the Council, said: “Since the start of the current crisis the council has lobbied government relentlessly to understand the dire situation in which Luton finds itself.”

Leader of Luton’s Liberal Democrats, Councillor David Franks, added that the coronavirus outbreak has had a very serious effect on the town’s finances.

“Only the government has access to the resources to cushion the blow and now is the time for them to support the people of Luton and protect the vital local services on which our most vulnerable residents rely.”