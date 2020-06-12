Toppled slave trader statue lifted out of Bristol Harbour

LONDON: The statue of slave trader Edward Colston that was pulled down during an anti-racism demonstration has been lifted out of Bristol Harbour.

Bristol City Council posted a video clip on Twitter of the monument being fished out of the water on Thursday morning.

It tweeted: “Early this morning we retrieved the statue of Colston from Bristol Harbour. It is being taken to a secure location before later forming part of our museums collection.”

It comes after Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council said it planned to temporarily remove a statue of Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell from Poole Quay on Thursday over concerns it may be targeted by protesters.

The council said it wanted to “minimise the risk of any public disorder or anti-social behaviour that could arise were the statue to remain in situ” while views on Lord Baden-Powell are shared. Council leader Vikki Slade said in a statement issued on Wednesday: “Whilst famed for the creation of the Scouts, we also recognise that there are some aspects of Robert Baden-Powell’s life that are considered less worthy of commemoration.

“Therefore, we are removing the statue so that we can properly involve all relevant communities and groups in discussions about its future, including whether a more educational presentation of his life in a different setting might be more appropriate.”

Ms Slade said on Twitter that the decision was taken following a “threat”, adding: “It’s literally less than three metres from the sea so is at huge risk.”

Dorset Police confirmed it had informed the council that the statue was a “potential target”.

“The decision on whether to remove the statue was not one for the police and no advice was given to remove it,” a force spokesman said.