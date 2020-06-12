Ritchie sends defamation notice to Gillani

ISLAMABAD: American blogger Cynthia Ritchie on Thursday sent a legal notice to former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani seeking damages for allegedly defaming her.

Ritchie sent the notice through Advocate Nasir Azeem Khan. In it, she alleges that Gillani harassed her and was now damaging her reputation with false allegations. Ritchie’s notice also stated that after her alleged harassment by Gillani and former interior minister Rehman Malik in 2011, and she was now being harassed on social media through the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) media cell.

Ritchie demands Gillani should apologise for his allegations and pay Rs 120 billion in damages. “I have been defamed nationally and internationally,” said Ritchie in the notice. Ritchie also said that if Gillani does not apologise for his allegations within 14 days, legal proceedings would be initiated against him.