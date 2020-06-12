Barnier ‘inclined to move’ on key areas in Brexit talks: Gove

LONDON: The EU’s chief negotiator is “inclined to move” on key areas in Brexit talks, Michael Gove has claimed.

The Cabinet Office minister told MPs Michel Barnier has indicated progress can be made on fisheries and state aid, among other issues. But some EU member states have been a “little more reluctant”, Gove added.

The minister also insisted Britain will “under no circumstances” accept an extension to the Brexit transition and played down reports of a rift between himself and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Speaking in the Commons, Tory MP Robert Courts (Witney) asked Gove what progress has been made in the talks. Gove replied: “Well, progress has been made. And Michel Barnier, on a number of issues, on fisheries and on state aid, has indicated that he is inclined to move.

“Some EU member states have been a little more reluctant. I think it would be in everyone’s interests, EU member states, the Commission, and of course the UK Government, if Michel Barnier were able to use the flexibility that he has deployed in the past in order to secure an arrangement that would work in everyone’s interests.”

Tory MP Sheryll Murray (South East Cornwall) earlier urged the Government not to “sacrifice access to our waters for any trade deal with the European Union”.

Gove replied: “Our excellent chief negotiator David Frost has made it clear to Michel Barnier that we will be an independent coastal state… we will control who has access to our waters and on what terms and access to our waters will be subject to annual negotiations.”

Opening the Cabinet Office questions session, Gove also made clear the Government’s refusal to extend the transition period. He explained: “The transition period ends on December 31, 2020.

“Under no circumstances will the Government accept an extension. Indeed, we have a domestic law obligation not to accept.”