IHC stays govt’s hand from acting against sugar barons

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has stayed the government’s hand from acting against the “sugar mafia”, just days after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) unveiled a comprehensive set of actions in the wake of the sugar inquiry commission’s report.

In a hearing on Thursday, the court issued a conditional stay order against the sugar inquiry commission and ordered mills to sell sugar at Rs70 per kilogram until the next date of hearing.

The court also stopped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) from taking action against sugar mills in light of the report.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on a petition filed by 17 sugar mills challenging the establishment of the sugar inquiry commission. The petition had named Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, the interior ministry, Director General of the FIA, director general of the Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab and others as respondents in the case.

The petitioner’s lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan alleged that the federal government had set up inquiry commission against the law. The commission had “crossed its legal mandate during the inquiry process”, he said adding that the commission had no authority to conduct forensic audits of sugar mills.

To a query by the bench, the lawyer said the report had alleged that sugar stock was available more than the need. It further alleged that sugar mills owners had created an artificial shortage of sugar in the country to get extra income.

To another question, he said the sugar price was Rs53 per kg in November 2018. To this Justice Minallah said the price had reached Rs85 per kg within two years. “Why is the common citizen affected by the price hike,” he said adding the commission should have addressed this public issue in its report.

The court said it was giving a stay order conditionally, the court usually did not interfere into the powers of the executive but it was a matter of public interest. The chief justice said subsidy should be given to provide relief to the poor people. The court sought comments from the respondents within ten days and adjourned hearing of the case.