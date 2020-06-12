Shahbaz tests positive for virus

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman tested positive for Covid-19, as the country recorded 5,834 new cases and 101 deaths during the last 24 hours.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Shahbaz, 69, a cancer survivor, was isolating at home, adding the

PML-N leader was following his doctors’ advice on how to fight the infection.

Speaking to Geo Pakistan, PML-N representative Ata Tarar revealed that Shahbaz had himself tested for Covid-19 after showing mild symptoms of the infection. He said the result

of the test came back positive on June 10 at 4pm. “He was summoned on June 9 by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). We kept saying he is a cancer survivor, and even if you do want to conduct the investigation then do so via video link. However, this is blind political vendetta,” he said.

In response to a question about the former Punjab chief minister travelling with hundreds of PML-N workers and not paying heed to social distancing protocols, Tarar said he had appealed to the party’s supporters to remain indoors and not gather at public places.

“It wasn’t an official call from the party [for them to come out],” he said. “We wanted to avoid this situation. I want to say on record that God forbid if anything happens to him, the NAB and Imran Niazi will be held responsible.”

Sharif is the latest PML-N leader to have tested positive for the virus. Multiple members of the party’s top tier leadership have already been diagnosed with the disease—including Aurangzeb, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Ahsan Iqbal and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Meanwhile, President of PTI Karachi chapter and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman has also tested positive for Covid-19, he said in a tweet.

According to the latest figures of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 5,834 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours. The nationwide confirmed cases reached the figure of 122,620 and death toll rose to 2,394. Till now 46,828 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh; 45,463 in Punjab; 15,206 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 7,335 in Balochistan; 6,236 in Islamabad, 1,018 in Gilgit-Baltistan; and 534 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.