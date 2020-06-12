No more leniency for SOPs violators: Imran

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that the government will get tough on violators of standard operating procedures (SOPs), in a shift from his previous tepid approach to enforce social distancing.

“So far we had not been strict. But now will show inflexibility,” Khan said in a televised address on Thursday.

Among the new measures, the Premier said all such premises leading to spread of the deadly coronavirus would be sealed. “We will take action through administration and the violators will have to face closure,” the Prime Minister said.

His change in approach came as the country recorded its highest ever single day increase in coronavirus cases of nearly 6,000 cases. Since the first coronavirus case emerged in Pakistan on February 26, Khan had clashed with opposition-ruled Sindh, which called for strict enforcement of curbs.

On more than one occasion, the Prime Minister had said the government cannot “use the stick” against people to enforce guidelines and separately said the onus was on the public to prevent the spread. The SOPs have largely been ignored by the populace.

In his address on Thursday following a meeting to discuss the Covid-19 situation, the Prime Minister said he would “personally monitor the implementation of the SOPs and receive data from across the country”.

He said the district administrations as well as the Corona Relief Tiger Force would observe and report the status of SOPs’ implementation at shops, shopping malls, mosques, Kutcheries (courts) and public transport.

The Prime Minister said all the workplaces or localities “would be closed down” if they were found spreading the deadly virus risking the people’s lives.

Khan also defended his “smart lockdown” as the solution to the current crisis, and spoke at length about how India was now reeling from the after-effects of strict curbs. He had tweeted about this earlier in the day.