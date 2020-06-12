Covid-19 pushed ‘stabilising’ economy off track: Hafeez

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus pandemic had inflicted huge losses to the country’s “stabilising” economy and pushed GDP growth to negative 0.38 per cent and also hurt projected revenue collection, said Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, here on Thursday.

The outgoing fiscal year before the emergence of the coronavirus outbreak witnessed dedicated government efforts for addressing structural issues that had caused macroeconomic imbalances back in FY 2018, said Dr Shaikh at the launching ceremony of Pakistan Economic Survey 2019-20.

The PM’s aide said the economic reforms programme and its implementation was acknowledged by international financial institutions as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had declared Pakistan’s programme was on track and bearing fruits for the economy.

He said the pre-Covid-19 economic recovery was also supported by macroeconomic indicators such as decline in current account deficit, build-up of foreign reserves and stable exchange rate.

On the fiscal side, there were significant improvements in all major indicators and the trend continued till March 2020, implying that the fiscal consolidation was on track.

The primary balance had witnessed a remarkable turnaround as it had posted a surplus of Rs193.5 billion during July-March FY2020 against a deficit of Rs463.3 billion last year.

He said the government had repaid around Rs5,000 billion loans and was successful in reducing its expenditures, while no ministry or division was provided supplementary grant.

During the period, he added, the government even did not borrow a single penny from the State Bank of Pakistan. In addition, the revenues also witnessed significant growth of 17 per cent whereas there was also significant growth in non-tax revenues.

Dr Shaikh said non-tax revenues increased from Rs1100 billion to Rs1600 billion, which was a big jump. However, he added, due to Covid-19 outbreak, the economy had suffered a lot as it had been now estimated to grow negative 0.38 per cent against the predictions of around 3 per cent.

But Pakistan was not alone to face this hostile condition, the PM’s adviser said, adding the world economy had suffered a lot due to the spread of coronavirus.

He said the IMF had predicted 3.4 per cent downfall in world GDP, however, the developing economies were likely to suffer more as their exports would decline and remittances suffer owing to decreasing demand in international market.

Dr Shaikh said the coronavirus had inflicted loss of around Rs 3,000 billion to national economy. He said agriculture growth declined to 2.67 per cent whereas there had been negative growth of 2.64 per cent in industrial sector and negative 0.59 per cent growth in services sector.

Likewise, the pandemic affected exports of the country and was likely to affect remittances, which so far had been on track. The PM’s adviser said revenue collection was also badly hit by coronavirus as against the expected target of Rs4,700 billion, the collections might hardly reach Rs3,900 billion during the current fiscal year.

He said during the outgoing fiscal year, exchange rate of rupee remained stable at actual value contrary to the past when it was artificially kept low. It helped decrease imports and increase exports.

He said the fiscal deficit was 4 per cent of GDP during July-March 2019-20 as compared to 5.1 per cent in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Replying to a question, the adviser said Prime Minister Imran Khan was representing the common man and he wanted to provide maximum support to the people.

He said the government had announced a package of Rs1,240 billion in response to the economic downturn during the lockdown imposed in the country to contain the spread of Covid-19 and had so far provided cash support to over 10 million families which was a historic achievement.

He said during the outgoing fiscal year, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country posted a reasonable increase of 137 per cent which reflected foreigners’ trust in the present political leadership.

During July-February 2019-20, exports reached $15.6billion as compared to $15.1 billion last year posting growth of 3.6 per cent. He said the government had no intention to collect taxes aggressively during the upcoming fiscal year 2020-21 due to the prevailing dismal conditions in the wake of coronavirus.