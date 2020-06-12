Provinces told not to hold exams amid pandemic

Islamabad : The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has asked the centre, provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan not to hold examinations without the approval of the National Command and Operations Centre, which is tasked with taking unanimous decisions regarding coronavirus emergency in consultation with stakeholders.

According to a notification of the ministry, many professional training institutions such as the Institute of Chartered Accountants Pakistan and seminaries have sought permission to hold exams in June and July promising strict compliance with the standard operating procedures meant to prevent the virus from spreading.

“Any unilateral decision by the provincial or federal governments taken in isolation, without placing the matter for scrutiny in the apex body that is NCOC, will not be advisable at this stage due to the potential adverse implications,” it read.

The ministry said it had come to its knowledge that some provincial governments were considering granting permission, as exceptions, to such institutions.

"The exception can subsequently lead to agitation by other private educational institutions and professional bodies who may seek similar exemptions," it said.

The ministry said since such a move would harm the already overstretched health resources of the provincial and federal governments, it was not an appropriate time to give such exemptions to conduct examinations that involved mass gatherings.

It said the NCOC had agreed to cancel all exams at all levels to contain the spread of COVID-19 and the safety of children, school staff and their families.

"It is evident that implementation of SOPs is linked with the enforcement capacity of provincial and districts administration and any such measures needs public health advice from relevant departments to avoid negative consequences," it said.

