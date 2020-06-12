Services of four officers placed in Islamabad

Islamabad : After completion of 42nd Specialised Training Programme (STP) from Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) Campus, Civil Services Academy (CSA) Lahore, services of four officers of PAS have been placed by the government at the disposal of ICT Administration as Assistant Commissioners Under-training (AC-UTs).

Aneel Saeed, Rana Musa Tahir, Dr. Sania Hameed and Mrs Sherina Asad qualified Central Superior Services (CSS) exams in 2017 and belong to the 46th Common Training Programme (CTP). Aneel Saeed is Punjab domiciled business post-graduate (MBA-Finance) from IMS. He has been serving first as Lecturer in Bahauddin Zakria University, Multan and later on in Military Lands and Cantonments Group (ML&CG).

Rana Musa Tahir also belongs to Punjab. He is a fresh graduate with BSc (Hons.) in Economics from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Lahore. Dr. Sania Hameed is from Chitral, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

She is a qualified medical doctor who completed her MBBS from Ayub Medical College (AMC), Abbottabad and Clinical Internship from PIMS Hospital, Islamabad.

Sherina Asad is from Karachi, Sindh. She did her MSc from London School of Economics (LSE) in Organisational & Social Psychology and has been previously working as investment banking analyst at Next Capital.