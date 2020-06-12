1000kg substandard meat recovered

Rawalpindi : In a joint operation of Rawalpindi Police and Food Department, 1000 kilograms of substandard inferior quality meat was recovered from a police picket at Girja Road here on Thursday.

On the application of District Health Inspector Shahid Mehmood, police registered case against nine culprits for supplying low quality and substandard meat to different meat shops in the city.

The culprits were taking the meat on three loader rickshaws and a pickup to supply it at different meat outlets in the city.

Those detained have been identified as Younis,Imran, Ishtiaq, Zakirullah, Ishaq Khan, Fazal, Amjad Raees and Zohaib.