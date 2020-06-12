Teenage girl killed

Rawalpindi : A teenage girl was gunned down by unknown assailant at her house in Rawat, the police spokesman said.

Mohammad Jahangir, father of the girl in his FIR claimed that he was not at home at the time of incident, but quoting family members said that a masked gunman, stormed into his house, opened fire on his daughter, killing her on the spot and ran away.

The investigation team, terming it as a mysterious killing, said,“The circumstantial evidences, the police marked so far, indicate that it could be ‘honour killing case’, and the police have made headway to the persons involved in the murder of the young girl,” adding that the police have rounded up her father for further investigation.

The police investigators claimed that there were some evidences showing that a close relative of the victim was involved in her killing.