Two gangs busted

Islamabad : Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested nine members of two gangs involved in bike lifting, house theft incidents and recovered gold ornaments, artificial jewellery, eight stolen bikes as well as weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Muhammad Amir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned special task to SP (Investigation) to ensure arrest of those involved in house burglaries and bike lifting.

SP Investigation constituted two special teams under supervision of DSP CIA including Sub-Inspector Zafar Iqbal, ASIs Safdar Hussain, Fayyaz Ahmed, ASI Rana Tasneem, and others. One of the team arrested four accused including three house maids identified as Farzana Kohsar, Nafessa, Iqra and Imran Khan, residents of Faisalabad and recovered gold ornaments, artificial jewellery and intoxicating pills from their possession. Cases have been registered against her and further investigation is underway.

Furthermore, another team arrested five accused namely Zeeshan, Hamad, Hamza Haider, Nadeem and Arslan Nehmat. Police team recovered eight stolen motorbikes, cell phones and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered in Ramna Golra, Margalla, Industrial-Area and Koral police stations and further investigation is underway from them.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed have appreciated performance of CIA Police teams and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested these gangsters.