Population growth rate down to 1.89%

Islamabad : Pakistan’s population growth rate is slowing down. Though the population grew by 2.4 per cent in 2018, the percentage came down to 1.89 in 2019, shows the Economic Survey of Pakistan (ESP) 2019-20 released on Thursday.

The government has planned to reduce the population growth rate to 1.5 per cent by 2025 and 1.1 per cent by 2030.

With 211.17 million people and the population density of 265 per kilometre, Pakistan is the fifth most populous country in the world. China, India, the US, and Indonesia have higher populations than it.

According to the ESP report, the country's population composition is skewed towards working-age population.

People in the 15-64 age bracket make 61.4 per cent of the population and those in 5-14 age group 22.1 per cent, while 12.1 per cent of the population comprises people aged up to four years.

The government has attributed the slowdown in population growth to the people's better access to family planning services and increase in the use of modern contraceptive methods.

According to the report, the contraceptive prevalence rate in the country is 34.2 per cent, while the percentage of unmet need for family planning is 17.

The maternal mortality rate stands at 178 per 100,000 live births and infant mortality rate at 59.5/1000 and under five mortality rate 82/1000.

The report said it was very challenging for Pakistan to ensure resource mobilisation in an effective manner to control the population growth.

"The population is now a cross-cutting issue and needs to be dealt with a consolidated strategy encompassing social as well as economic factors," it said.

An action plan (2019-24) developed on the recommendations of the Council of Common Interests envisages the contraceptive prevalence rate go up from 34 per cent to 50 per cent by 2025 and 60 per cent by 2030 and the total fertility rate come down from 3.3 births per woman to 2.8 births by 2025 and 2.2 births per woman by 2030.