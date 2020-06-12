If Australia fails: NZC asked to consider hosting T20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has been asked by the cricket’s world body to weigh the options over possible joint hosting of the forthcoming Men’s T20 World Cup by seeking its government’s opinion in case it is not possible for Australia to hold the mega event because of their heavy schedule.

According to an unconfirmed report, the International Cricket Council Board meeting has discussed the possibility of holding the mega event in New Zealand and some states of Australia.

“The meeting has deferred any plans of postponing the World Cup even after receiving the email from Cricket Australia chief that was sent to the ICC’s finance committee recently. Rather an alternate plan of staging the event was discussed. The New Zealand Cricket has been asked to consider the possibility of hosting mage event if Australia would not be in a position to do so or if need erupts,” a source told ‘The News’.

New Zealand has already been allotted the Women T20 World Cup next year. It is the only country in the world that has been declared successful to curb Covid-19 pandemic. On the other hand Australia too is on way to fight against the virus.

“Yes, a few options are definitely under consideration as there is a dire need to hold the event within next eight to ten months. There could be some adjustments in dates but what the ICC wants is to hold the event for financial assistance to the associate members which are fully dependent on ICC’s funding.”

Considering the strength of teams which would be 16, it is more than difficult prospect for any country to play safe.

“New Zealand has overcome increasing Covid-19 cases so holding of event is quite possible there instead of postponing the event for an uncertain period.

“ICC needs activities to generate funds and different options would be weighed before taking final decision,” the source added.

Meanwhile, in the ICC Board meeting a number of contingency plans regarding the future of the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 and the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021 were discussed.

The Board expressed its desire to continue to assess and evaluate the rapidly changing public health situation working with key stakeholders including governments to explore how the events can be staged to protect the health and safety of everyone involved.

This contingency planning process will evaluate health and safety, cricket, partners and host considerations ensuring any decision taken is in the best interests of the sport, its members and fans.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: “The situation surrounding the global pandemic is evolving rapidly and we want to give ourselves the best possible opportunity to make the right decision for the whole sport. The health and well-being of everyone involved is our priority and other considerations fallout from that.

“We will only get one chance to make this decision and it needs to be the right one and as such we will continue to consult with our members, broadcasters, partners, governments and players and to ensure that we make a well informed decision.”

The Board discussed the ongoing issue of tax exemptions required for the ICC events and agreed to extend the deadline given to the BCCI to provide a tax solution to December 2020.