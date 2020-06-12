close
Fri Jun 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2020

CCP issues show-cause

Business

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has issued show-cause notices to 47 suppliers of line hardware material to the electric power distribution companies (DISCOs) for prima facie operating as a cartel and engaging in collusive bidding, violation of Section 4 of the Competition Act 2010, a statement said on Thursday.

The CCP said it initiated a formal enquiry on a tip-off from an informant regarding such activities of line hardware suppliers/manufactures participating in the procurement tenders floated by DISCOs.

