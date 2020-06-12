CCP issues show-cause

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has issued show-cause notices to 47 suppliers of line hardware material to the electric power distribution companies (DISCOs) for prima facie operating as a cartel and engaging in collusive bidding, violation of Section 4 of the Competition Act 2010, a statement said on Thursday.
The CCP said it initiated a formal enquiry on a tip-off from an informant regarding such activities of line hardware suppliers/manufactures participating in the procurement tenders floated by DISCOs.