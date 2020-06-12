Baig joins Al Baraka Bank Pakistan

KARACHI: Farhan Baig has joined Al Baraka Bank Pakistan Ltd as Deputy CEO (Business), a statement said on Thursday.

Baig brings with him a rich and diversified exposure with an experience spanning over 22 years in mainstream banking, attaining prominent positions in his professional career, it added.

Formerly, he has worked as Business Head, Central (MCB), Business Head, North (MCB), Business Head SME/Middle Market, Commercial Banking (MCB), Country Head SME, Middle Markets, Commercial Banking (Dubai Islamic Bank) and SEVP/Group Head Retail Banking, Corporate Communication and Markets (MIB).

He has also attended various professional courses / trainings, and seminars on the subject of banking locally and internationally.