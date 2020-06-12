Gold prices rise Rs200/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs200/tola on Thursday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates increased to Rs98,200/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs172 to Rs84,191. In the international market, bullion rates rose $12/ounce to $1,732/ounce. Local jewellers claimed gold price in the local market remained Rs6,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.