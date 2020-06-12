Gold prices rise Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs200/tola on Thursday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates increased to Rs98,200/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs172 to Rs84,191. In the international market, bullion rates rose $12/ounce to $1,732/ounce. Local jewellers claimed gold price in the local market remained Rs6,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.