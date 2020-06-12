Rupee inches down

KARACHI: The rupee closed marginally weaker on Thursday due to mismatch in the demand for the dollar and its supply in the market.

The local currency ended at 164.58 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 164.55 in the interbank market. “There was some dollar demand in the market, but inflows remained subdued,” a foreign exchange dealer said. “Dollar inflows have not been very healthy due to decline in the workers’ remittances and exports earnings,” the dealer added.

The supply was not enough to meet the demand and push the currency down, he said.

Dealers expect the rupee to trade in a range-bound manner against the dollar in the coming sessions.

In the open market, the rupee gained slightly versus the greenback and closed at 164.80/dollar, stronger from Wednesday’s closing of 164.90. The reports of providing moratorium on debt repayments from the Paris Club for Pakistan boosted investors’ sentiment.