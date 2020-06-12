A jugglery of numbers?

LAHORE: The budget for 2020-21 would neither be innovative nor realistic. The economic managers would juggle with figures to balance their resource and expense estimates by announcing unachievable tax revenues and foreign assistance all of which may not be available.

This is a yearly routine which points out to the amateur approach of our most touted economic wizards. Budget is not something that could be left on imaginary or doubtful revenues. After all we make allocations to different sectors and provinces on the basis of our revenue target for the year.

The sane approach would be to present the real picture to the nation and prepare the budget document. The policymakers may show their resolve to attain higher revenue and mobilise further resources based on which further allocations to different departments and provinces should be earmarked. Instead we give inflated revenue and resource mobilisation at the time of presenting budget and distributing those resources accordingly. This year would be no exception.

This government would be presenting its first super crisis budget after long negotiations with elite stakeholders; in the consultation process each pleaded for sector specific concessions; none was concerned with the impact of pandemic on national economy.

The state on its part was more concerned with pleasing the baboos, the strong institutions, and elite stakeholders. It was least worried about the resources needed for managing the health crisis and providing real relief to the poor. This is despite the fact that the pandemic continued to spread very fast and large number of families were pushed under the poverty line. Pakistani economy behaved strangely during the past 34 months’ rule of this government. The rates of edibles and other essential daily use items increased out of proportion when the country was in recession before COVID-19.

High inflation in recession is a rare phenomenon that we witness in pre-pandemic period. The rupee was allowed to depreciate freely, the policy rates were jacked up to highest level to attract hot money that increased inflation.

Low productivity devoured a million jobs. After the pandemic the interest rates were lowered, crude oil stimulus enabled the government to reduce petroleum product rates substantially; the inflation came down sharply. Still the rates of edibles and essential goods continue to rise giving rise to a new inflation scare. Wheat, sugar prices, and petroleum supplies have kept the poor on their toes.

The budget, to be announced today, would not be able to address the woes of the poor. The subsidies and dole-outs that would be announced for the registered poor would not provide any relief to the number of new poverty entrants that are not officially recorded. The subsidies would come from loans that will have to be repaid. Some subsidies benefit the elite only.

Take for instance purchase of sugar by the Utility Stores Corporation at abnormally high rates from sugar millers or stockists and then providing Rs16-20/kg subsidy to the consumers. The sugar price was unduly increased from Rs52/kg to Rs90 although even the controversial sugar report says the cost price is Rs63/kg (independent analysts think it is not more than Rs55 if all byproducts of sugarcane are accounted for).

We need a paradigm shift in budget approach this year. The pandemic has highlighted the dire state of our health sector and the weakness of our human resource both in terms of health and skills. These two factors would be crucial when we start rebuilding our economy in post pandemic era. There is need to increase spending on health and skill education in a big way.

Media reports indicate the government intends to allocate Rs70 billion for managing coronavirus. Would it be enough. We were already short of hospital beds, doctors, nurses and above all equipment needed for the treatment of different ailments and diagnostic testing. An addition sum of Rs100 billion should be allocated to remove these deficiencies to some extent. In the same way an additional Rs100 billion should be allocated on yearly basis. These allocations would most likely be missing in the budget to be presented today.

Health and education are provincial issues but in the current pandemic the federal government has acted like these are federal subjects. Every arrangement for equipment and management in pandemic was made and executed by the federal government. But then the federal government’s involvement has highlighted the deficiencies in the system, and it should remove them in the broader national interest. This way all provinces would be on a par at least in health and education.