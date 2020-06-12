LPG attracts Rs3.72bln investment

KARACHI: The liquid petroleum gas (LPG) supply and distribution infrastructure attracted investment of Rs3.72 billion during July-March 2019-20, as LPG marketing companies undertook expansion, Economic Survey of Pakistan noted.

LPG plays an important role in the energy mix of Pakistan, as it provides a cleaner alternative to biomass-based sources, especially in locations where natural gas is not available.

The total supply of LPG during July-March 2019-20 was 739,785 tons. Currently, there are 11 LPG producers and 200 LPG marketing companies operating in the country having more than 7,000 authorised LPG distributors.

According to the Economic Survey, around 76 percent of the LPG consumed was met with local production, whereas the rest was imported. Refineries, gas producing fields and imports were the three main sources of LPG supply in the country.

LPG has gradually become a popular domestic fuel among people who live in far-flung areas and where natural gas infrastructure does not exist.

Currently, LPG accounts for about 1.2 percent of the total primary energy supply in the country.

This low share of LPG in the total energy mix is mainly due to supply constraints and the higher price of LPG in relation to competing fuels like natural gas, wood etc.

The current size of the LPG market was around 1,061,447 tons per annum. It is primarily meant to supply for domestic fuel requirements, especially in natural gas starved areas and in peak times in the urban territories.

Use of LPG as domestic fuel should deter deforestation in hilly areas and provide a comparatively healthier and hygienically safe alternative to the common citizens.

The government has taken a policy decision to allow use of LPG in the automotive sector to share the burden with conventional auto fuels.

Subsequently, OGRA has laid down an elaborated regulatory framework for supply of LPG to the vehicles.