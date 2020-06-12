close
Fri Jun 12, 2020
June 12, 2020

Lamine Diack says hid doping cases to help sport’s finances

June 12, 2020

PARIS: The former head of global track and field, Lamine Diack, told his corruption trial on Thursday he had agreed to delay and stagger investigations into suspected Russian doping cases for the sake of the sport’s “financial health”.

“It was mainly for the financial health of the IAAF,” Diack said. “The financial health of the IAAF had to be safeguarded and I was prepared to make that compromise.”

