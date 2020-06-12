Hussain, son to set up club for boxers, judokas in Lyari

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Olympics bronze medallist boxer Hussain Shah on Thursday said that he is going to establish Shah Sports Club in Lyari which will play a key role in polishing young boxers and judokas of the richest sports area of the country.

“Soon InshaAllah I will establish the club which will be run by me and my son Shah Hussain, who is an Olympian and Pakistan’s top judo fighter,” Hussain told ‘The News’ in an interview.

Hussain, a five-time South Asian Games gold medallist, is the only Pakistani boxer who has won a medal at Olympics. It was in 1988 Seoul Olympics that Lyari-born Hussain lifted the first-ever bronze in boxing for the country.

“Lyari has great talent in boxing and martial arts. In boxing, we can produce top boxers through the club. I have been thinking for the last few years to also contribute in coaching through the club. And now as Shah Hussain has also grown and has the experience of playing in Rio Olympics 2016 we are in a better position to share our expertise in these two disciplines,” he said.

“I have started making struggle for achieving the goal and it would be of great help to Lyari if the Sindh government provided some land for the purpose. The rest will be done through various sponsors and donors which I will manage,” Hussain said.

“Makrani people are very tough and we aim to polish the top talent of the neglected region of Karachi. Majority of the people of the area are poor and I would try to facilitate them as it is because of these people that I have achieved so much,” said Hussain, who trains professional boxers in Tokyo.