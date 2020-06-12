Anderson grateful for West Indies’ ‘scary’ decision to tour England

LONDON: James Anderson has thanked the West Indies for taking the “scary decision” to tour England, with Britain suffering the worst coronavirus death toll in Europe.

More than 40,000 people are confirmed to have died from COVID-19 in Britain’s outbreak so far.

The West Indies arrived in Manchester on Tuesday ahead of a three-match series behind closed doors that will begin at Southampton on July 8 and signal the return of international cricket after the virus lockdown.

“I think it’s great for the game, brilliant that we’re closing in on getting some Test cricket played after a decent lay-off,” Anderson said during a conference call on Thursday.

International cricket is central to funding all levels of the game, with the England and Wales Cricket Board estimating it could lose £252 million ($320 million) if no matches of any kind were staged this season.

Three West Indies players decided against touring but captain Jason Holder has travelled to England.

“From our point of view we’re very grateful the West Indies are coming over here,” said Anderson.

“With what’s going on in the world I can imagine it’s a scary decision for a lot of them, for all of them, to make the journey over.”

The second and third matches will take place later in July at Old Trafford, Anderson’s Lancashire home ground and the West Indies’ current bio-secure base.

A trio of back-to-back games will make life tough for pacemen such as Anderson, England’s most successful Test bowler.

At the age of 37, he is nearer the end than the start of his illustrious career and the past year has seen him miss games through injury, notably a broken rib.