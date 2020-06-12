Pakistan likely to announce 28-man squad for England series today

Ag Agencies

KARACHI: Pakistan are expected to announce their extended squad for the upcoming tour of England on Friday (today).

A top Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official told ‘The News’ on Thursday that a 28-man squad will be named for the series against England which will include three Tests and an equal number of Twenty20 Internationals.

According to the official, Pakistan’s head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, who is also the chief selector, had detailed deliberations with other members of Pakistan cricket’s think-tank on Wednesday.

The squad, according to the official is more or less finalised, and is expected to be announced on Friday. The touring party will include 28 players and 14 officials.

Meanwhile, pacer Mohammad Amir and batsman Haris Sohail have withdrawn from Pakistan's squad for the England tour. Amir, who had retired from Test cricket last year, and was thus only eligible for selection for the three-match T20I series, pulled out so that he could be present for the birth of his second child in August. It is understood that Sohail withdrew due to personal reasons.

The Pakistan players and the support staff are expected to arrive in England several weeks before the start of the first match to be able to train in the country, as well as complete the mandatory quarantine period for all foreigners coming to the UK. That means the side will spend over two months in England. The touring party will form a "bubble" where they will not interact with anyone outside of the group, and regular tests for Covid-19 will be conducted on the tour.

The three Tests and three T20Is will all be played behind closed doors, and earlier this week, the ICC had approved the use of substitutes if a player showed symptoms of Covid-19 during a Test match. Players' families will not be allowed to accompany them.

These particular arrangements likely played a significant part in Sohail's decision to pull out of the tour. Sohail has usually been reluctant to tour without his family, and at the World Cup in England last year, he was given special permission by the PCB to have his family with him. Agreeing to the tour would have meant months away from his family, with the pandemic meaning exceptions were not possible this time.

Amir's reasons were more straightforward. If he had been picked for the T20I series, scheduled to start in the last week of August, it would not have been possible for him to visit his wife and children while the series was ongoing.