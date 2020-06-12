SOP dilemma

We are watching people in the media frequently criticising the public about not following SOPs while going out to markets and other public places.

The majority of our bazaars are situated in narrow lanes which makes it impossible to follow SOPs given the size of our country’s consumer population. For example, how do you follow SOPs while going to ach of the eight bazaars of Ghanta Ghar, Faisalabad where traffic is gushing, shops are small and customers are aplenty. How do you follow SOPs when you go to Ichara market in Lahore or Raja Bazaar in Rawalpindi? It is really a very difficult situation. On the one hand, public health is important which means SOPs must be followed but on the other hand markets/ office need to opened due to economic compulsions. God help Pakistan.

Ejaz Ahmad Magoon

Lahore