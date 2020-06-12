Online issues

This refers to the editorial 'Education and equality' (June 10). I agree that in the country there are many areas that are suffering from lower or no access to internet facilities – for example almost 70 percent of Balochistan, and the newly merged tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The HEC's stance on online classes, however, is the need of the time. Classes must be shifted online because no one knows how long the devastation of Covid-19 will continue. On the other hand, the issues faced by students from Balochistan and erstwhile Fata are valid too. The HEC must look for some alternatives for students without access to the internet. I would like to suggest that under the guidelines of the HEC, universities should set up classes for those students who are deprived of the internet. This should be done before the beginning of the next session so that students from these areas do not lose out due to the condition of the internet.

Zohaib Ahmed

Hub