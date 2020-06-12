Like the deadly coronavirus, the prices of essential commodities have become uncontainable and uncontrollable. Even in the federal capital, there is no one to bring cartels and mafias to justice.

There is no writ of the government in the capital. The laxity of the existing laws is lamentable. Who should be blamed for this laxity of law(s)? For all this, there is no excuse when our citizens suffer.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad