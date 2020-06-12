What next?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the editorial, 'WHO warning' (June 11, 2020). The Covid-19 pandemic has effected every country badly once but praiseworthy efforts and decisions helped several countries get some control over Covid-19. Unfortunately, the cases of Covid-19 are increasing in Pakistan rapidly due to bizarre decisions by the federal and provincial governments.
Now the suggestion by the World Health Organization (WHO) to have a lockdown of two weeks to increase testing capacity is a challenge for the federal government. We hope that now the federal and provincial governments will take the right decision.
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Kech