What next?

This refers to the editorial, 'WHO warning' (June 11, 2020). The Covid-19 pandemic has effected every country badly once but praiseworthy efforts and decisions helped several countries get some control over Covid-19. Unfortunately, the cases of Covid-19 are increasing in Pakistan rapidly due to bizarre decisions by the federal and provincial governments.

Now the suggestion by the World Health Organization (WHO) to have a lockdown of two weeks to increase testing capacity is a challenge for the federal government. We hope that now the federal and provincial governments will take the right decision.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech