Time for a real lockdown

Pakistani people are now in serious hot waters but they still seem to be ignoring the severity of the prevailing Covid-19 situation all across the country. Punjab has become the first province to report 40,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. Imran Khan, the prime minister of Pakistan, on the other hand has decided not to impose a strict lockdown across the country, and the tourism sector is about to be opened soon in Pakistan.

Imran Khan is instead asking the people to take precautions and observe SOPs. He must realize that the current unimaginable surge in the cases is due to irresponsible behaviour, rabble-rousing by clerics, blind belief in providence, ignoring the ground realities, and misinterpretation of religious sayings by the people. The government must impose a strict lockdown everywhere in Pakistan.

Muhammad Waqas Khan

Dera Ismail Khan