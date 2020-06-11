Global coronavirus death toll crosses 415,000

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 415,778 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to international media reports.

More than 7.38 million cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. The United States is the worst-hit country with 114,407 deaths, followed by Britain with 41,128, Brazil with 38,701, Italy with 34,114 and France with 29,296 fatalities.

Moscow health authorities say 15,713 people died in May during the coronavirus epidemic, which is 5,715 more than in May 2019. That comes to a 57-percent year-on-year rise in deaths for May in the Russian capital, say city officials.

In Azerbaijan, 19 staff in the office of the president test positive and another 13 cases are confirmed among employees at the emergency situations ministry and the labour ministry, says anti-virus task force spokesman Ramin Bairamly.

Iran on Wednesday announced more than 2,000 new coronavirus infections, in line with a recent surge in cases that President Hassan Rouhani attributed to increased testing.

"When more tests are done, then naturally more cases are identified," Rouhani told a televised meeting of his cabinet. But the high number of recent cases "does not have a negative aspect to it, and people should not worry", he added.

Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said the 2,011 infections confirmed in the past 24 hours had raised Iran´s overall caseload to 177,938.

She added that fatalities had reached 8,506 with 81 new deaths over the same period. The ministry says it has carried out more than one million COVID-19 tests since it reported the country´s first cases on February 19. There has been scepticism at home and abroad about Iran´s official figures, with concerns the real toll could be much higher.

India recorded 379 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 11,752 positive cases during the past 24 hours, taking the number of deaths to 8,098 and total cases to 286,532.

The fifth phase of nationwide lockdown came into force from June 01. This phase marks several relaxations and reopening in a phased manner.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh reached 74,865, including 3,190 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours, the biggest daily jump since March 8, an official said on Wednesday.

With 37 new deaths, Professor Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services under the Ministry of Health, said the death toll in the country reached 1,012 on Wednesday.

The British government on Wednesday faced ridicule for planning to reopen zoos as part of an easing of coronavirus lockdown measures but failing to ensure the immediate return of children to school.

Education leaders said the government´s admission Tuesday that it will be unable to reopen most schools in England this month will only widen the gap between rich children and those from disadvantaged families.

Opposition Labour party leader Kier Starmer told Prime Minister Boris Johnson in parliament that the government´s "current arrangement lies in tatters".

"Parents have lost confidence in the government´s approach, millions of children will miss six months of schooling, and inequality will now go up," he said.

Johnson called Starmer inconsistent and accused teaching unions -- concerned about the health of their members -- of stalling his reopening plans.

"Last week he was telling (parliament) it was not yet safe to go back to school," the Conservative leader said.

The overwhelming majority of parents kept their children at home when schools reopened for younger pupils in England last week.

"I personally think every day our children are not at school is a tragedy. It is obviously going to have an impact on their futures," said finance minister Rishi Sunak. But "we can´t do it all in one go," Sunak added. "We have to take careful measures, deliberate steps, to do it."

Education and anti-racism campaigners warned that home lessons were hurting disadvantaged children the most because they often lack access to computers or go to schools with less developed online programmes.

"Disadvantaged students have considerably lost out in terms of remote learning throughout the last couple of months," Runnymede Trust race equality think-tank director Zubaida Haque told a parliamentary hearing Wednesday.

"More crucially, education isn´t just about learning for these kids. These kids are also missing out on social and psychological interaction," she said.