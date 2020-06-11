SALUTA demand audit of Shah Abdul Latif varsity

SUKKUR: The Shah Abdul Latif University Teachers Association (SALUTA) continued their protest against the university for the 13th day against non release of salaries, pensions and other arrears. The Saluta that has been protesting for a long time for the payment of arrears and salaries also demanded withdrawal of termination notices,censures to teachers for demanding salaries not paid to them for over a long period of time.

On Wedensday, a delegation of Sheikh Ayaz University Shikarpur also visited the protesters as an expression of solidarity. The different officer bearers addressed the protesters and assured of their cooperation to their rightful demands Speaking to media Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, President, SALUTA and Dr. Ikhtiar Ali Ghumro, General Secretary said that the university administration had canceled the Senate elections and cancelled the nomination forms of SALUTA representatives and issued a new schedule which will be challenged at every forum. He said the university administration was bewildered by SALUTA movement. Dr Ghumro said they would call on the parliamentarians to brief on the plight of the teachers.

On the other hand, an emergency meeting of the Executive Council of SALUTA held under the chairmanship of Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, President of SALUTA unanimously decided that they would write letters to NAB FIA and Accountant General Sindh requesting an audit of financial, examination and admission records in the university to trace the corrupt practices and bring the corrupt to book.