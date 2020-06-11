Rangers troop injured in a cracker attack in Karachi

KARACHI: A Rangers personnel was reportedly wounded when an unidentified motorcyclists attacked a Rangers mobile by lobbing a locally made hand cracker in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Wednesday evening.

According to initial details, the attack took place at Khair Muhammad Goth in Block V, Gulistan-e-Jauhar where Rangers were reportedly getting air filled on the tyres of their mobile at a puncture shop where two armed men riding a motorcycle threw an explosive material on them. Following the explosion, one Rangers troop, namely Hussain wounded and caused fear and panic in the area. In the immediate aftermatch, a heavy contingent of the law enforcement including police and Rangers reached the crime scene and cordoned off the area to collect the evidence and to investigate the incident.

According to SHO Gulisan-e-Johar Farman Ali, four Rangers personnel were present near the mobile when the incident took place, adding that three troops were standing outside the mobile while the injured troop was sitting at the back of the mobile. Police said that the bomb attack also caused partial damage to Rangers mobile. The Law enforcement agencies and other investigators were trying to get clue about the suspects with the help of the CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene. It is pertinent to mention here that various mobiles of the law enforcers, particularly Rangers mobiles and posts have come under attack in the similar manner in the past and the members of the militants outfits were allegedly found involved in those attacks. No case has been registered till the filing of this news story while further investigation was underway.

Alongside, a passerby was reportedly wounded in the cracker bomb attack in Quaidabad. He was taken to a hospital. Police and Rangers reached the area. Further investigations were underway.