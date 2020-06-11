Inquiries against govt officials prove NAB independence: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the inquiries against government officials are the proof of independence of NAB and neutrality of the government.

The Punjab governor stated this while addressing a press conference on Wednesday. He said that the government does not believe in political retaliation against anyone, including the opposition. He added all legal requirements regarding the sugar scandal will also be met. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, transparency and merit will be ensured in all respects. Coronavirus has become a big challenge for Pakistan.

No doubt the people did not take corona seriously which is why the situation has reached the present point. The government is working with all the provinces regarding corona epidemic, the Punjab governor said. He said, “We can defeat corona only by taking precautionary measures.” Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled all the promises he made to the nation, including the promise of abolishing corruption.

It is the clear policy of the government that those who harm the national exchequer, action will be taken in accordance with the constitution and law against them. As far as the NAB is concerned, it is an independent and sovereign institution, he said. Replying to a question, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that he had spoken to Fabio Massimo Castaldo, vice-president of the European Parliament, who was speaking out for the rights of Kashmiris and against Indian atrocities in the European Parliament.

By inflicting the worst atrocities on Kashmiris and Indian Muslims, Narendra Modi has left Hitler behind, the Punjab governor said. “Under the leadership of Pakistan’s prime minister, we are fighting the case of Kashmiris all over the world. The atrocities that India is committing in Kashmir have no example in history in the world.” He stated that in these circumstances, it is the responsibility of the world to take notice of the atrocities instead of remaining silent. India should be stopped through diplomatic pressure from committing atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and Indian Muslims.

Referring to the increase in the number of corona patients and deaths from corona, the Punjab governor said that the government has been saying since Ramazan that corona is intensifying but, unfortunately, the people are not taking it seriously.

If the people still did not show seriousness to overcome corona, it will be a difficult and dangerous situation for Pakistan in the days to come, he warned. If the corona epidemic continued like this, it will be dangerous for the health system. The public must follow the SOPs to prevent the rapid spread of corona to avoid catastrophe, he said.