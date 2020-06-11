Dr Tahir Shamsi appeals for donation of plasma

LAHORE: The head of National Institute of Blood Disease & Bone Marrow Transplantation (NIBD & BMT), Dr Tahir Shamsi, has appealed to patients who have recovered from the coronavirus to donate their plasma so that other patients can be treated.

“We are trying to treat coronavirus patients without medicine, Dr Tahir Shamsi said during a press conference on Wednesday.“Till now we have given plasma to more than 200 patients in the country. Those who were in a critical condition and were given plasma showed signs of getting better,” he said.

Dr Shamsi added that the availability of plasma was a huge concern for them. “We do not have the facilities to collect plasma. We are appealing to the coronavirus recovered patients to donate plasma for the sake of humanity but we are not getting response from them,” the doctor lamented.

The doctor further shared that 80 per cent of those infected with the virus were not shifted on to a ventilator because of the plasma. Every recovered patient can donate his/her plasma, he said.

The doctor added that two patients can be treated with the plasma of one person which can be made in two to three days again.“I appeal to those who have recovered to donate plasma,” Dr Shamsi added.Convalescent plasma is taken from the blood of patients who have already recovered from the disease of Covid-19. It is rich in antibodies and can help other patients recover faster if it is administered properly and in the right circumstances, he stated.

The recovered patients in the country can donate their plasma at the following centres in the country: Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad, Rawalpindi Medical University, Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar, Khwaja Safdar Medical College Hospital in Sialkot, University of Health Sciences in Lahore Pakistan Kidney Liver Institute in Lahore Regional Blood Centre Sukkur and People’s University of Medical and Health Sciences in Nawabshah.—SABAH