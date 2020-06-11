China, India bolster buildups in Ladakh as talks fail

ISLAMABAD: China has deployed fighter bombers, rocket forces, air defence radars, jammers, and other heavy equipment’s while India has deployed all its major assets along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) just a few kilometres away from the frontline in Ladakh conflict zone, Indian sources said on Wednesday. "India will continue to have major build up until China withdraws the buildup it has done there," the sources added. Both the sides remained engaged in aggressive posturing in areas such as Pangong Tso, Daulat Beg Oldie and Demchok.

Chinese and Indian armies on Wednesday held Major General-level talks with an aim to end the military standoff in Pangong Tso and a number of other areas in eastern Ladakh, people familiar with the development said.

In the over four-and-a-half-hour meeting, the Indian delegation pressed for restoration of status quo ante and immediate withdrawal of sizeable number of Chinese troops from all the standoff points, they said. Since no outcome has been reported as the result of talks but the dialogue took place in a "positive atmosphere" with an aim to further ease tension between the two sides, they said. China said on Wednesday that Indian and Chinese troops have started implementing the "positive consensus" reached by the senior military officials of the two countries on June 6 aimed at "easing" the situation along the borders.

Asked about the reports of the troops on both sides disengaging and moving back to their previous positions, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing in Beijing that both sides are taking steps to ease the situation along the borders.

"Recently the diplomatic and military channels of China and India held effective communication on the situation along the border and reached positive consensus," she said. "The two sides are following this consensus to take actions to ease the situation along the borders,” the spokesperson said. Interestingly after the standoff began in early last month, Indian military leadership decided that Indian troops will adopt a “firm” approach in dealing with the posturing by the Chinese troops in all disputed areas of Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie. Indian termed the posturing as aggressive. The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet. Both sides have been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas. Indian sources have maintained that Indian army "has matched the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) in terms of men and machinery at every location." In a statement of resolve, they said the Indian Army "is fully prepared for a long and permanent deployment if the PLA does not retreat."

Portraying a coherent Indian military-political response, the sources stated: "All three services, the chief of defence staff, the national security advisor, the defence minister and the ministry of external affairs are coordinating well amongst themselves." On the broader military-political perspective, the sources said: "The core issue is the undecided LAC. Until that is solved, these episodes and issues will continue to happen." The sources criticised the PLA's militarisation of the border areas.