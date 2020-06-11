Shahbaz Sharif’s defamation suit against Imran Khan

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till June 17 on an application moved by NA Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif seeking early hearing of his defamation suit against PTI Chairman Imran Khan pending before the court for three years.

Previously, the court had issued a notice to the PTI chairman to submit his reply. However, an associate counsel appeared before the court and sought more time. After which the court gave one week to respondent Imran Khan to submit his reply and appoint a counsel on his behalf. The court adjourned the hearing by June 17.