Shahbaz slams govt for ignoring stranded Pakistanis

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday said it is a criminal negligence on the part of the government to not ensure return of Pakistanis stranded abroad due to coronavirus.He said the conduct of the federation is condemnable as the stranded people are running short of money. It is regrettable that tickets are being overcharged. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi forget after giving statements and people are frequently complaining of non-cooperation by embassies.

He said the government should help them instead of making speeches and false claims. A clear plan and date of their return must be given. Sabah