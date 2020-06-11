New rules for budget session: No voting on cut motions to be held

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in the parliamentary history, the cut-motions on budgetary allocations for selected ministries, moved by the opposition parties in the National Assembly, will not be voted upon and would be treated as withdrawn after discussion on them.

This has been agreed by the government and opposition while deciding the rules of the game for the budget session, according to the three-page agreement, which is available with The News. Voting and discussion on cut motions consume a lot of time every year as each and every motion moved by the opposition MPs has to be taken up under the rules.

The agreement made it clear that the decision about no voting on cut motions has been taken due to COVID-19 pandemic and it may not be quoted as precedence. The federal budget will be passed before or till June 30, it said. The agreement said that the members who have not been tested for COVID-19 or have positive result will not attend the sittings. There will be no entry in the Parliament building of the MPs and staff members without masks.

Minimum duration of each sitting will be three hours during the budget session. The points raised by leader of the opposition Shahbaz Sharif in his letter dated second June to Speaker Asad Qaiser will be discussed during the discussion on the motion of thanks. He suggested allowing the members to have a thorough debate on key national issues, including the May 22 crash of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft near Karachi and the situation arising due to spread of Covid-19 pandemic and locust attack in various parts of Pakistan. He also proposed a debate on the report of the sugar commission and the issue of privatization of airports and PIA hotels. The agreement said that the question hour, calling attention notices, adjournment motions, private members' day, matters other than points of order and privilege motions will not be taken up during the budget session. There will be no pointing out of quorum.

The maximum members to be present at a time will be 86 – 46 of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its coalition partners and 40 of the opposition parties -, which is 25 percent of the total membership. Parliamentary leaders will give names of minimum numbers of MPs from their parties for attending sittings on rotation basis. They will also provide list of their speakers during general discussion on the budget.

It was also decided that there will be no food serving in the ayes and noes lobbies of the National Assembly. Guests will not be allowed in the Parliament Lodges. Members will provide list of their staff and police will issue identity cards to them. No entry in the Parliament Lodges will be allowed without cards.

During voting on demands for grants, Finance Bill and supplementary grants, requirement of quorum will not be waived off. Amendments given by the opposition members to the Finance Bill will be considered in a committee meeting on the pattern of Senate and representatives of the Ministry of Finance that Federal Board of Revenue will also attend it. However, the government has asked for some time to consider this proposal.