Pak taxi driver grateful for support after racist attack

LONDON: British Pakistani taxi driver Abid Mustafa who suffered racist abuse by one of his passengers has thanked the global community for supporting him and appreciating his calm response.

The racist video released on Twitter, that has been viewed over a million times, shows a white male saying: "This is England, we’ll blow you out the f***king water.. you think you’re something special – Pakistan? No wonder the Indians are bombing you".

The 52-year-old passenger who has now been arrested hurled Islamophobic and racist abuse to Abid Mustafa who calmly handled the situation and warned the passenger that he would upload the video on social media. Its clear from the attack video that the passenger correctly recognized Abid Mustafa as a Pakistani and Muslim and then launched the verbal assault.

The ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith commended the driver for keeping calm during the incident. She tweeted, "Shabash & respect to this Pakistani-British cab driver keeping his cool in the face of unspeakable racist abuse from a grotesque thug."

Speaking to The News and Geo.TV, Abid Mustafa described the incident in totality. He said: "I requested the passenger to sit in the back seat due to social distancing but the passenger told me that he would not do so since I did not have a protective screen."

Abid Mustafa highlighted how having a protective screen was not required as per the guidelines in the UK. He allowed the passenger to sit on the front seat but was verbally attacked over his nationality and religion.

In the midst of the ride, the driver, Abid Mustafa even stopped his taxi and offered to order another cab for the passenger but the passenger continued with his abuse. Even after Abid Mustafa pointed the camera towards the racist passenger, he did not stop his racist abuse.

"I told him again and again that I will upload the video on Facebook and the world would see your face but he told me that he didn't care if his racist abuse was known to the world," the driver said.

"Not every passenger is wrong and not every driver is perfect. Anyone can make a mistake. I advise all councils in the UK to make a camera compulsory for drivers." Abid Mustafa requested the councils to ensure cameras in taxis for the protection of drivers and passengers alike.

"I thank all UK journalists especially Jemima Khan who praised me in my Urdu language. It's a matter of pride for me that I was identified as a Pakistani. I am lucky that I got the chance to represent my community positively."

Abid Mustafa said that had he aggressively replied to the passenger, his license might have been cancelled and people might have thought that he instigated the event. I would have to go to court to prove my evidence.

"Patience bears fruit and it is because of this patience, God almighty has helped me. The whole world has praised my patience, I am extremely grateful for the support I have received."

Abid Mustafa pledged to serve his passengers optimally and to play his role in bridging the gap between different ethnicities in the UK. Abid expressed gratitude to people of all nationalities and religions who raised a voice against the racist abuse he faced.

"My message to other taxi drivers is that they should conduct their jobs according to our professional standards. God willing, we will be successful if we remain calm amid chaos."