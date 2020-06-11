Robber killed

close
Thu Jun 11, 2020
KHANEWAL: A robber was killed while two of his accomplices received critical bullet injuries in a police encounter reported at Makhdoom Pur Chungi Wednesday morning. According to police, they had arrested wounded robbers who were trying to flee. They were shifted to THQ hospital forthwith for medical treatment. According to detail, three dacoits were arriving on a car in tehsil Kabeer Wall after committing robbery activities somewhere else. Police started chasing robbers along with Elite Force. It started fire exchange between the two parties near Makhdoom Pur Chungi, resulting in death of a robber and wounding two of his accomplices.

